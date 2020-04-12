Libya’s GNA in control of Abu Grein after failed attack by Haftar’s forces

The Libyan Army forces under the command of the Government of National Accord (GNA) have regained control over the entire town of Abu Grein (200 km from Tripoli) after a failed attempt to advance on the town near Sirre by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

Spokesman for the Libyan Army Mohammed Gununu told reporters Sunday evening that the town of Abu Grein was under full control of the GNA forces after military backup coming from Misurata and Zliten helped GNA forces repel Haftar’s ground and air offensives.

According to Gununu, Haftar’s forces managed to briefly enter Abu Grein under a heavy cover of drone and warplanes’ strikes and with the help of Sudanese and Chadian mercenaries, but when military reinforcements came, GNA forces regained full control of the area and pushed Haftar’s forces away.

Footage of captured fighters and military vehicles, including UAE and Egyptian armored vehicles, have been posted by Burkan Al-Ghadab Operation forces of the GNA, in addition to photos of burned dead bodies of Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, a source told Libyan Express that the Libyan GNA defense had shot down a helicopter for Haftar’s forces in the battle for Abu Grein on Sunday, capturing one pilot of three who were onboard, adding that the forces are still in search for the two other pilots.

According to the source, who spoke to Libyan Express on condition of anonymity, Haftar’s forces lost 110 fighters – 39 from eastern Libya and 71 “black fighters” who all arrived in Sirte-based Ibn Sina Hospital.