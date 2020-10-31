Libya

Libya’s GNA Prime Minister pulls out his resignation

BY Libyan Express

Screen grab from Al-Sarraj’s speech [Photo: Video – GNA]
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj said Friday that he gave up his decision to resign until a new government is formed.

Sarraj will remain in office until the ongoing intra-Libyan political dialogue talks come to an end, Libyan government spokesman Galib al-Zaklai said on Twitter.

The news came a day after the High Council of State urged Sarraj, the head of the Presidential Council, to stay until a new presidential council is selected in order to avoid a political vacuum and to keep Libya’s stability.

The U.N. Support Mission in Libya and the Parliament in Tripoli also called on Sarraj to postpone his decision, citing “reasons of higher interest.”

Sarraj, head of the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), announced in September his intention to step down by the end of October, saying he was willing to leave his post in favor of a new executive determined by peace talks in Morocco.

The delegations from the two rival sides in the Libyan conflict met for talks earlier in September after a surprise cease-fire in August and a pledge to hold national elections.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libya: Ceasefire agreement won’t affect MoUs with Turkey

Libya

Libyan rival parties agree on permanent ceasefire agreement

Libya

Human trafficker wanted by the UN arrested by Libyan authorities

Libya

Turkish military says to train 120 Libyan GNA soldiers

Submit a Correction

For: Libya’s GNA Prime Minister pulls out his resignation

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.