Libya’s GNA, pro-Haftar Parliament agree nationwide ceasefire

BY Libyan Express
The UNSMIL hailed the agreement on ceasefire

Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord announced a ceasefire across the country on Friday and called for demilitarising the contested strategic city of Sirte.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) also called for parliamentary and presidential elections to be held in March, and for an end to an oil blockade imposed by rival forces since earlier this year.

GNA’s Head Fayez Al-Sarraj “issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories”, a statement said.

Al-Sarraj added the ultimate aim of the truce is to impose “full sovereignty over the Libyan territory and the departure of foreign forces and mercenaries”.

There was no immediate response from eastern forces commander, Khalifa Haftar.

However, the speaker of the pro-Haftar Libyan parliament, Aqila Saleh called on all parties to adhere to the truce. Saleh said the ceasefire will prevent foreign military intervention in Libya.

“The truce will make the strategic city of Sirte a temporary seat for a new presidential council to be guarded by security forces from various regions in the country,” said Saleh.

In the meantime, the UNSMIL hailed the agreement on ceasefire and urged for a resumption of political dialogue to end the military conflict.

