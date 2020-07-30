Libya

Libya’s GNA to investigate visit of Bernard Levy to Misurata, Tarhouna

BY Libyan Express
Bernard Levy arriving in Misurata. [Photo: Social Media]

Libya’s Presidential Council has formed an investigation committee to probe the visit of French writer Bernard Levy to Libya.

The committee will be headed by internal security apparatus and deputy ministers of interior and transportation as well as an intelligence official as members.

The Presidential Council said the committee will investigate how Levy entered Libya via Misrata Airport, saying the probe will include interrogation of director general of the airport and its security and passports’ director, in addition to internal security apparatus and the intelligence department.

The Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord called for the investigation results to be delivered after five days starting July 29.

Levy arrived in Libya on alleged journalist visa to write a report for Wall Street Journal, which denied the matter through its spokesperson Colleen Schwartz.

