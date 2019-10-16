Libya’s HCS Head and Tunisia’s president-elect discuss future cooperation

The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri talked on the phone with the president-elect of Tunisia Kais Saied on Tuesday, congratulating him on winning the elections.

Al-Mishri hailed the win of the Tunisian president-elect and the trust of Tunisians in him and praised the democratic process in the country.

Al-Mishri also expressed hopes that Libya would get rid of the military conflicts soon, wishing to expand cooperation with Tunisia in all fields of joint interest.

The Tunisian president-elect expressed the need to have direct cooperation with Libya in the future for the interests of both countries.