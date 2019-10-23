Libya’s High Council of State congratulates Libyans on Liberation Day

By Libyan Express

High Council of State session in Tripoli. [Photo: HCS]
The High Council of State in Libya has issued a statement congratulating all Libyans on the eighth anniversary of the Liberation Day of Libya from the dictatorship that oppressed Libayns for tens of years but was finally overthrown by a people’s revolution.

“Our revolution that called for social justice and freedom was not appealing to some regional and international parties that are supporting efforts and military operations, the last of which was Tripoli offensive, to end the hopes of Libyans of a democratic state and return it to dictatorship.” The High Council of State said.

It also called on all Libyans to be united againt conspiracies that are being plotted against Libya and that it will keep working until Libya reaches the endorsement of its constitution and holds its general elections.

