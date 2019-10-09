Libya’s High Council of State discusses preparations for upcoming Berlin conference

By Libyan Express

Head of High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri. [Photo: HCS]
The Head of the High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has reviewed with the members the latest military and political developments in the country in a new session.

Al-Mishri said that the international conference on Libya to be held in Germany isn’t going to be a traditional one like the Paris and Palermo conferencs.

Al-Mishri added that Berlin conference on Libya is made of stages and they have already started.

The members stressed that the Government of National Accord is the only legitimate entity in Libya and that the attacking forces of Khalifa  Haftar are illegitimate groups leading a coup to seize power.

HCS members also discussed amending permanent committees to work for the needs of the ongoing crisis and that they will propose new suggestions for voting in the next sessions.

