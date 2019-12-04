Libya’s High Council of State: GNA has the right to sign MoUs with any country worldwide

Libya’s High Council of State: GNA has the right to sign MoUs with any country worldwide

The Libyan High Council of State said Tuesday the memorandum on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean Sea is important to secure Libya’s natural resources.

“Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord has a right to sign memoranda with any country to ensure the country’s security and the protection of its resources,” the council said in a statement.

Regarding condemnations by Egypt, Greece and the Greek Cypriot Administration as strange, the High Council of State said it “gives great importance to enhancing relations with these countries”.

On November 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a closed-door meeting with the Head of the Presidential Council of Libya, Fayez Al-Sarraj at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul which lasted two hours and 15 minutes, according to Anadolu Agency.

“The Security and Military Cooperation” and “Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions” agreements were signed between the two countries.

The signing stirred reactions from Khalifa Haftar’s supporters, mainly Egypt and UAE, together with allies like France and Greece.