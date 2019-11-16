Libya’s High Council of State hails cutting spending decision by Presidential Council

By Libyan Express

High Council of State session in Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
The Head of the Libyan High Council of State (HCS) Khalid Al-Mishri has hailed the decision of the Presidential Council to cut spending in the first chapter of the Libyan public budget.

Al-Mishri stressed in a statement the need for working quickly to remove the gap in salaries among all state employees and to start implementing the medical insurance program as well as to continue the agreed on economic reforms.

Al-Mishri added that the HCS has been taking measures lately to cut spending and that the HCS is in full support for all measures that aim to persevere public funds.

Days ago, the Presidential Council ordered decreasing government officials’ salaries by 40% and Presidential Council advisors by 30%, instructing concerned authorities to start measures that unify the salary bracket for all state employees and workers.

