Libya’s High Council of State wants vote on cutting ties with UAE

The Libyan High Council of State (HCS) has asked the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord to carry out a vote on cutting ties with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its support for Khalifa Haftar’s forces in their aggression on Tripoli.

The Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri and HCS members called on the GNA to take the necessary measures to deter the countries supporting Haftar in his aggression on Tripoli, calling for trying the UAE at international justice.

The HCS Head said in the meeting on Monday that the UN should revise its mission’s work in Libya, adding that its Head Ghassan Salame had deviated from his role as an envoy, accusing him of allowing foreign interventions in the country.

Meanwhile, the members of the High Council of State agreed to pressure the Presidential Council to support the frontlines and to resolve the problems the forces are facing.