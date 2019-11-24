Libya’s Interior Ministry: No one can impose No-fly zone over Tripoli

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Sunday warned east Libyan forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar against imposing a “no-fly zone” over western Libya.

On Saturday, the spokesman for forces led by Khalifa Haftar, Ahmed Al-Mismari, announced a no-fly zone over western Libya.

In a statement, the GNA Interior Ministry said any action threatening civil aviation and airports “amounts to crimes punishable under national and international law”.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally-recognized GNA, but have so far failed to make advance beyond the city’s outskirts.