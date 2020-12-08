Libya

Libya’s International Information Technology Forum to conclude today

Event aims to acquaint public with technological advancements

BY Libyan Express

The Libyan International Technology Frum is set to conclude today in the Sports City of Tripoli, the event commenced on the 6th of December and was primarily sponsored by the Libyan Post and Telecommunications and IT Company (LPTIC) and its subsidiaries.

LPTIC Chairman, Faisal Girgab, said: “We are proud of the work of the sector companies for their relentless pursuit of providing communication services throughout Libya, even in the most difficult circumstances that our beloved country has experienced, and we strive hard to bring global expertise and transfer knowledge to the sector for the purpose of improving services and providing the best.”

The LPTIC said that in holding the event it hoped to introduce the general public to the ongoing advancements in the field of technology and latest programmes carried out by their corporation be it in the fields of communications, information technology, mobile applications and other relevant technological fields.

The company also stated that this event aims to provide the best services and offers by working with relevant workshops and groups and supporting start-ups in the field of information technology.

The LPTIC Libya’s main state holding company and it’s subsidiaries comprise of Libya’s most prominent tech and communications companies including, Almadar Aljadeed Company, Libyana Mobile Phone Company and Libya Telecom & Technology Company.

