Libya’s Misurata declares full mobilization to repel Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

By Libyan Express

Misurata declares mobilization to repel Haftar’s attack on Tripoli. [Photo: Social Media]
Libya’s city of Misurata, northwest of capital Tripoli, has declared its support to battle the “decisive war” against Khalifa Haftar’s forces, vowing to deploy all of its armed brigades to defeat the attacking forces of Haftar, whom it said is backed by Russia, Egypt, UAE, and France.

“Misurata has declared mobilization against Haftar and puts all its resources at the state’s disposal,” said a written statement by Misrata City Council, released by the media operations office of the “Volcano of Rage” operation, which is being conducted by Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

“All capabilities and forces of the state of emergency chamber formed in Misurata will be used against the ‘decisive battle’ Haftar declared against Tripoli,” it added.

Related Posts

Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee approves security, military…

Closed-door meeting between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan in Istanbul

After the announcement was made on Sunday, drones belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) bombed the Air Force Academy in Misurata, according to a spokesman of the media operations office of the “Volcano of Rage” operation.

Mustafa Al-Majei said that two airstrikes by Emirati drones in support of Haftar’s forces were conducted in conjunction with the announcement made by the Misurata council, but fortunately no casualties were reported.

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee approves security, military…

Libya

Closed-door meeting between Al-Sarraj and Erdogan in Istanbul

Libya

UN: About 900.000 people will need humanitarian assistance in Libya in 2020

Libya

Security agreement between Libya and Turkey to be endorsed by Turkish Parliament

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept