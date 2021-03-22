Libya

Libya’s national news agency reunified after a six year split

The six year long divide in the country's news agency has led to a starkly different telling of events in the country

BY Libyan Express

The reunification of the news agency falls in line with the GNU’s plan to reunify the country’s public institutions. [Photo: GNU]
The Libyan Media Corporation (LMC) announced that the state-run Libyan News Agency (LANA) that had been split into two entities since 2014 has been reunified.

The agency, like many governmental institutions, split in 2014 following the country’s military coup in 2014 that lead to a nation-wide political, financial and military split between the east and west.

Having two different state-run news agencies has meant that the narrative of events in the country was divided, causing a social rift contributing to hatred and biases between the eastern and western areas of the country.

The reunification of the news agencies falls in line with Prime Minister Debaiba’s promise on his conversation day to unite the country’s public institutions.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Rebuilding Libya will cost nearly half a trillion dollars

Libya

Libya could see its first batch of Covid-19 vaccines in early April

Selected

FIFA launches Global programme to bolster fight against match-fixing

Libya

GNU submits 96 billion dinar budget for approval by parliament

Submit a Correction

For: Libya’s national news agency reunified after a six year split

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.