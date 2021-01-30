Libya’s National Oil Corporation to open an office in London

In an interview of with The Times, the chairman of Libya’s National Oil Cooperation (NOC) Mustafa Sunalla stated that the company is in the process of opening an office in London to increase North African state’s production.

Sunalla added that the London office will be responsible for overseeing consultancy tenders, portfolio management, and capacity building services.

“There will be an agreement with well-known British companies, the large well-known companies in all specialisations, whether engineering or reservoir studies, specifically. And chain supply will be from London, over the medium term,” Sanalla said.

The Libyan British Business Council (LBBC) welcomed the NOC’s consistent commitment to working with the United Kingdom expressing their keen support for the establishment of the London office in every possible way.

The NOC’s first international office was opened in Houston, Texas, in the United States in 2019.

The London office will be located in Mayfair and is expected to open sometime between March or April of 2021.