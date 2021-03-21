Libya’s new foreign minister reducing diplomatic staff abroad

In one of her first acts as Libya’s first-ever female Foreign Minister for the Government of National Unity (GNU), Dr Najla Mangoush announced the ministry intentions to reduce members of Libyan staff outside the country working in Libyan embassies.

Al-Mangoush met with prime minister Debaiba to discuss the immediate future of the country’s foreign affairs, including appointing new ambassadors and clearing the country’s embassies of rampant corruption and nepotism.

The minister added in her presented program of reform for the ministry of foreign affairs will also include weekly evaluation reports about the work of each embassy abroad and the progress being made.

It is worth noting while Libyans struggle to travel internationally to many countries that aren’t neighbouring Libya, the country continues to have embassies all over the world, including nations that do not have positive relations with Libya.