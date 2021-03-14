Libya’s new head of council pledges to unify the country’s structures and military forces

The newly confirmed head of the presidential council Mohamed Al-Menfi vowed to unify Libya’s public institutions and military forces to pave the way for reconciliation and ensuring longterm stability for the country.

In his first televised speech since being granted confidence by the Libyan parliament, Al-Menfi pledged to work with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission to finally unite the country’s military forces.

He stated that the efforts of the new government will be focused on establishing national reconciliation by unifying the country’s public institutions and providing the Libyan people with all the basic services they are entitled to.

“We will also spare no effort in working with the GNU to create the appropriate conditions for it to quickly and immediately proceed to address the necessary files, such as COVID-19 and security,” Al-Mnifi said.

He also congratulated the Libyan people on a successful vote of confidence session and the confirmation of the country’s new cabinet after a decade long divide.

He called on the international community to abide by the resolutions agreed upon in the UN-brokered ceasefire agreement signed last year by putting an end to all foreign interference in Libya and withdrawing all troops and mercenaries from the country.

Al-Menfi concluded by reiterating the promise of his council to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the country has a fair and honest national election as scheduled in December of this year.

Libya’s new Government of National Unity is scheduled to take their oath of office in just 24 hours in Tobruk.