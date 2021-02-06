Who are the members of Libya’s new executive authority?

Members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum cast their votes on Friday in Geneva to select Libya’s new interim government to lead the country in the period before national elections in December.

The results of the vote surprised many as Libya’s prominent political figures lost in the running to new figures who will not lead Libya in the upcoming transitional period.

The winning list of candidates is headed by Mohamed Menfi as president, Musa Al-Koni and Abdullah Al Lafi his deputies and Abdul Hamid Debaiba as prime minister.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Debaiba

Debaiba was born in Misrata in 1958 and holds a Master’s degree in engineering from Canada. He is a successful businessman in the construction field who ran independently of any known political parties.

He founded the foundation Libya al-Mustakbal (Libyan Future) and garnered support for the movement from western tribes.

Mossa Al-Koni

Al-Koni served under the former Gaddafi regime as Libya’s Consul General in Mali but withdrew from hi diplomatic position after being asked to recruit fighters from Tuareg tribe against the uprising in 2011.

He was apart of the National Transitional Council formed in February 2011 after liberating several areas from the Gaddafi regime.

Al-Koni has accumulated political experience over the years as he was elected to the Libyan General National Congress then elected a parliamentarian in the House of Representatives in 2014

He was also the vice president of the presidency council formed in 2016 to represented southern Libya but quickly resigned as a result of accusations against the government for failures to meet its responsibilities.

Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi

Al-Lafi’s political experience comes from being a member of the House of Representatives from Zawiya in western Libya.

In 2019 he expressed his rejection of the offensive lead by Khalifa Haftar against the country’s capital to assume authority from the Government of National Accord.

On numerous occasions, he has called on opposing parties in Libya to choose the path of a peaceful discussion and unity for the sake of the country and their people.

Mohammad Younes Menfi

Elected President Menfi is a member of the Libyan National Congress that lead the country following the events of the revolution in 2011.

Like his deputy, Al-Lafi, he expressed his rejection of the offensive taken by Khalifa Haftar against the government of national accord in tripoli.

He has diplomatic experience as Libya’s ambassador to Athens before leaving Greece after the signing of Turkish-Libyan maritime agreement.

He has also stated that the Libyan military establishment must be under civil authority and works for the best interest of the Libyan people, not their leaders.

While he has expressed his support for the ceasefire agreement he has also stated that it was not enough, and that country requires political and diplomatic rebuilding to overcome its many challenges.