Libya’s oil output down to 1 million barrels per day
Libya’s oil production has declined from 1.3 million barrels to 1 million per day due to rising debts, the head of the country’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.
Production may fall further as oil companies are unable to work under mounting debts, according to NOC chief Mustafa Sanallah.
The reason for the burgeoning debt is the reduction in budget allocation for public oil companies in Libya, the official said.
“We have the capacity to raise the daily production of oil to more than 2 million barrels in the coming period, but not allocating budgets has prevented us from reaching that level,” Sanallah said.
He urged Libya’s Oil Ministry to help resolve the budget issue, warning that production could go further down.
Libya, a member of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), had an average daily production of 1.28 million barrels in March, according to OPEC figures.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
- Al Mishri will honor agreements signed with Turkey - April 24, 2021
- US lifts sanctions on J&J COVID vaccine - April 24, 2021
- Libya’s oil output down to 1 million barrels per day - April 24, 2021