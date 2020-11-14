Libya’s peace process and Germany’s role

The partnership between the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Libya and the Government of Germany, aimed at working together with national stakeholders towards peace, stabilisation and development in Libya was strengthened yesterday.

His Excellency, the German Ambassador to Libya, Mr. Oliver Owcza, and UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, signed an agreement by which Germany committed Euro 2,020,000 (US$ 2,382,250) to support the Political Dialogue Programme, which has organised the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), currently being held in Tunis, under the leadership of Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams and facilitated by the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in partnership with UNDP.

Within the framework of the “Berlin Process”, and following the recent permanent nationwide ceasefire signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva, 75 Libyans from all constituencies, including youth, women and all regions, representing the social and political spectrum of Libyan society, are participating in the LPDF to discuss a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in the country after many years of conflict.

The new funding provided by Germany will support the organisation of the LPDF in Tunis and future activities in support of the intra-Libyan Dialogue, as outlined in the Berlin Conclusions, endorsed by the Security Council resolution 2510.

During the signing ceremony, Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams affirmed: “I would like to thank the Government of Germany for its generous contribution in support of the peace process in Libya. Significant milestones have been reached toward a roadmap for the preparatory phase of a comprehensive solution to end the country’s transition. This critical boost in funding will help continue our support for the LPDF as well as the intra-Libyan talks on the military, economic and international humanitarian and human rights law tracks.”

Ambassador Owcza stated: “We are proud to contribute to the ongoing Libyan Political Talks LPDF in Tunis. Germany is committed in its support to the Libyan Political and Peace Process as a core follow-up of the Berlin Conference. We encourage all LPDF participants to work towards an comprehensive and consensual agreement.

As we call on all Libyan stakeholders to support the upcoming transitional phase to the benefit of all Libyans. We commend the Tunisian government for its political support and hospitality under logistically challenging conditions. We express gratitude and appreciation for the leadership and teams of UNSMIL and UNDP in facilitating this event.”

On his part, Resident Representative Mr. Noto said: “Germany strong partnership with UNDP in Libya has been very effective in providing support to people in Libya for peace, stabilisation and building democratic public institutions. This strong support to political dialogue made possible the organisation of this critical meeting of the LPDF, led by Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams and UNSMIL with UNDP support. We are looking forward to continue working together for governance, inclusive development and peace for all in Libya”.

Germany is a key contributor to UNDP Libya initiatives being the main contributor to the Stabilisation Facility for Libya (SFL) with more than US$ 32,000,000 of funds. It is also a fundamental partner for UNDP-UNSMIL Policing and Security Joint Programme with more than $1,500,000 to help advancing rule of law services in the country, and the largest donor ($2.3 million contribution) of the UNSMIL/UNDP Local Elections Project (LEP) to support the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) for planning and implementation of inclusive municipal election.

With this new contribution the total fund from Germany to UNDP programmes reached Euro 37,177,200 ($43,851,284) making UNDP-Germany partnership critical to support Libya on its way to peace, stability and sustainable development, including initiatives to tackle COVID-19 impact in the country.