Libya’s Presidential Council appoints one of its members as acting Education Minister

Mohammed Emmari Zayed. [Photo: Social Media]
The Libyan Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) has appointed the Presidential Council member Mohammed Emmari Zayed as an acting Education Minister replacing Othman Abdeljalil, who resigned days ago. 

The appointment of the Presidential Council member, says the statement, is temporary until the process of seperating the General Education Ministry from the Higher Education Ministry.

Mohammed Emmari has been a member of the Presidential Council since it was formed by the Skhirat Agreement in Morocco in December 2015.

Before that, Emmari was a member at the General National Congress starting from 2012.

