Libya’s state oil firm says unlawful valve closure interrupts production at El Feel oilfield

By Libyan Express

A view of Sharara oilfield in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has confirmed that production at El Feel oil field has been interrupted as a result of an unlawful valve closure on the export pipeline from El Feel field to Mellitah.

NOC Chairman, Mustafa Sanalla said this is another criminal attempt to disturb the work of NOC and it harms the Libyan economy.

“We call on the local leaders and authorities in the area to identify the offenders.” The Chairman of NOC added.

He also said that NOC will notify the public prosecutor, and will press for those responsible for this damaging and unlawful act to be held to account.

El Feel oilfield was shut for a day over a week ago due to airstrikes on its facilities by Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

