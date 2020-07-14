Libya’s Tobruk-based Parliament passes motion requesting Egypt’s military intervention against GNA

Libya’s Tobruk-based House of Representatives (HoR) has approved a motion authorizing neighbouring Egypt to directly intervene militarily in the country’s war if needed to counter Turkey’s support for the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

In a resolution passed late on Monday, the Tobruk HoR authorized “Egyptian armed forces to intervene to protect the national security of Libya and Egypt if they see an imminent danger to both our countries”.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said last month that Egypt could send troops into Libya, warning GNA forces not to cross the current front line between them and Haftar’s forces. In response, the GNA said it considered El-Sisi’s comments a “declaration of war”.

On Tuesday, Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, wrote on Twitter: “The drums of the war raging around Sirte in Libya threaten serious developments and dangerous humanitarian and political consequences.”

“We in the UAE call for an immediate ceasefire and for wisdom to prevail,” he added, calling for inter-Libyan dialogue “within clear international frameworks”.

It came a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed prospects of any imminent ceasefire in Libya, saying Sirte and the Jufra airbase further inland needed to be turned over to the GNA before it agreed to a truce.

“There are preparations for an operation, but we are trying the (negotiation) table. If there is no withdrawal, there is already a military preparation, they [GNA] will show all determination here,” Cavusoglu told state broadcaster, TRT Haber.