Libya

Libya’s warring sides continue prisoner exchange successfully

Following the ceasefire agreement, Libya's opposing sides continue to exchange prisoners

BY Libyan Express

The UN calls prisoner exchange a remarkable success. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s rivals begun an UN-brokered prisoner exchange as per the ceasefire agreement last week triumphantly with the secure exchange of the first batch of prisoners between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord and Haftar’s forces.

The successful exchange took place two months after the ceasefire agreement signed in Geneva and supervised by a joint military committee in the southwestern village of al-Shwayrif.

Just days after the first trade of detainees, another six prisoners were exchanged between Libya’s warring sides, with five members of Haftar’s forces being exchanged for one member of Burkan Al-Ghadab operations in the same area as the first exchange.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called the continued successful exchange of prisoners a remarkable success and a display of respect from both parties to the ceasefire agreement,

The mission also urged both parties to accelerate the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in full, including the exchange of all prisoners.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

Libyan Navy trained by Turkish Military

Libya

Energy agreement signed between Libya and Algeria

Libya

France: There is no military solution to the Libyan crisis

Libya

Covid expenses exceed a billion, isolation centres still facing shortage

Submit a Correction

For: Libya’s warring sides continue prisoner exchange successfully

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.