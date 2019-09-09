Like in Yemen, UAE turns to explicit support for Haftar’s coup against legitimacy in Libya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has turned to explicit support for the forces of Khalifa Haftar that have been launching attacks on legitimate and Un-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) since last April.

The new episode of the UAE support saga was allowing on last Saturday the spokesman for Haftar’s forces Ahmed Al-Mismari to hold a press conference in Abu Dhabi to talk about the advances and military operations of their forces, who are against the UN-backed GNA, which in public is supported by Abu Dhabi itself.

The UAE, by this new form of support, adds to it’s backup for Haftar after providing him over the last months with all needed military assistance to help his forces enter Tripoli and seize power, like it did in Yemen, but unlike in Yemen, Haftar’s forces haven’t managed yet to enter Tripoli and seize power as they are being delivered one defeat after another.

Surprising was also the military outfit the spokesman was wearing; a UAE army outfit which brought a lot of criticism as to how a supposed Libyan army officer would wear a military uniform of another country and still talk about Libya and its sovereignty.

The UAE received on Sunday bitter criticism from the Libyan Presidential Council and High Council of State, both denouncing its support for Haftar by providing his spokesman with a media platform to spit out hatred and falsehood about the ongoing conflict in Libya.

The High Council of State said the UAE is trying to add fuel to the fire in Libya by explicitly supporting the forces attacking legitimacy in the country.