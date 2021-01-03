LPDF members call for an end to all foreign intervention in Libya

A total of 36 members from the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum called on the United Nations Security Council to expel any and all foreign forces from Libya and put an end to foreign intervention in Libya.

The statement signed by the LPDF members stressed the importance of removing Turkish military forces from Libya and stopping the flow of arms exports and mercenaries into the country.

It also added that foreign forces coming in or refusing to leave the country are violating the ceasefire agreement signed in October and infringe directly on the sovereignty of the Libyan people, noting that their continued presence will have negative consequences that will lead the country into further conflict and chaos.

They called on the Libyan political leaders to reach a consensual agreement to resolve the crisis in the country and return national unity and sovereignty to the Libyan people.

The members also called for a national reconciliation committee to be formed to facilitate a comprehensive national reconciliation, as a main basis for the new executive authority program, and in accordance with the necessary measures that ensure fair participation of all Libyan classes.

They concluded by imploring the Libyan people to support, encourage and adopt the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to build constitutional legitimacy by completing the presidential and parliamentary elections set for December 24, 2021, and urge the next executive to work hard to end the state of fragmentation and unify the country’s institutions.