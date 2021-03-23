Macron announces reopening of French embassy in Tripoli next week

Following a meeting between French President Emanuel Macron with Libya’s head of presidential council Mohammed al-Menfi and his deputy Mousa Al-Koni, France’s premier announced that they will be reopening their embassy in Tripoli next week.

Macron welcomed the head of the council and his deputy earlier today in France to discuss the latest developments in Libya’s transitional stage and the implementation of all aspects of the ceasefire agreement signed last year.

The French president stressed the importance of supporting Libya in its fragile time of transition and expediting the removal of all foreign actors from Libyan soil to return full sovereignty to the Libyan people.

Macron stated that: “It is our responsibility to work to prevent States that have an agenda to destabilize the security of Libya.” Specifically referring to Russian and Turkish mercenary forces still operating in Libya despite the deadline for their departure having passed months prior.

On his end, the head of the council Mohammed Al-Menfi extended his government’s gratitude to France for providing its support to the restoration of stability in Libya, indicated that the first step in this support was to reopen the embassy in Libya.

The visit, the council’s very first since being confirmed by the house of representatives earlier this month, comes at the formal invitation by the Élysée Palace in a show of support to Libya’s new government and the country’s new path to progress and democracy.