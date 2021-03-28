Libya

Macron: Turkey is obstructing the Libyan peace process

French President reiterates the importance of pulling all foreign interference out of Libya and supporting the country's democratic process

BY Libyan Express

After a meeting between Macron and Menfi, the French embassy is set to reopen in Tripoli tomorrow. [Photo: AP]
French President Emmanuel Macron boldly accused Turkey of continuing to violate the terms of the ceasefire agreement signed in last year’s Berlin Conference by sending Turkish troops and Syrian mercenaries to the oil-rich country to maintain some form of an upper hand on the country’s resource and direction of progress.

During an episode of a documentary series airing on french television called ‘Erdogan: the Sultan who defies Europe’, Macron also added that peace in the region would not be possible if Turkey persisted in intervening despite numerous calls to withdraw its troops and abide by the international law.

Macron last week met with Libya’s head of presidential council Mohammed Al-Menfi in Paris where the French premier announced that he will be reopening the french embassy in Libya the following Monday.

The meeting also covered the national elections scheduled for December of this year, the importance of expelling foreign troops and bringing the country out of its transitional state after ten years of chaos and fragmentation.

