Libya

Mahjoub denies objections to the deployment of ceasefire monitors

Haftar Representative contradicts earlier claims of objections to UN proposal to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Mahjoub states that monitors should be agreed on by both parties. [Photo: Internet]
In a contradictory statement, Director of Haftar’s Moral Guidance Department General Khaled al-Mahjoub denies that Haftar’s party denied the proposed deployment of ceasefire monitors by united nations security generals.

In a statement, al-Mahjoub said that the deployment of ceasefire monitors was a stipulation of the agreement signed by the 5+5 Military Commission in October of 2020.

He added that the monitoring of a previously-reached ceasefire is restricted to “observers” to be agreed upon by both parties and ruled out the participation of international forces in monitoring and enforcing the ongoing truce in Libya.

In regards to the confronting Turkish troops in Libya, he noted that their forces will only face Turkish military in battle in the situation of war or further expanding of Turkey’s occupation of the western region, stressing that they will not stand by while Ankara colonizes Libya.

Earlier, an official in Haftar’s forces stated that their party rejects the international monitors of the ceasefire agreement as it will be considered a foreign intervention in Libyan affairs.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council Antonio Guterres proposed international monitors to support Libya’s fragile ceasefire.

The proposal stipulated that chosen monitors are comprised of civilians and retired soldiers from international bodies and they would be tasked with ensuring that the ceasefire agreement is respected by both parties’ side of the conflict.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Business

NOC announces acquisition of Libyan-Norwegian Fertilizer Company

Libya

Sources refute clashes between GNA and Haftar forces

Libya

Refugees fleeing Libya rejected by Maltese authorities

Business

NOC aiming for 1.2 million barrels per day in 2021

Submit a Correction

For: Mahjoub denies objections to the deployment of ceasefire monitors

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.