Maiteeq: Libya expects a lot from Europe

Deputy Prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) held virtual discussions this week with the Head of the European (EU) mission for the Maghreb countries and the Arab Maghreb Union, Andrea Cozzolino to discuss cooperation between Libya and the European Union.

In the virtual session that took place this last Saturday, Cozzolino called for the continuation of the political dialogue as it would lead to the solution to the Libyan crisis and re-establish a state of peace to allow for the Libyan people to prosper and their economy to recover.

Maiteeg stated in the session that “Libya expects a lot from Europe” and EU parliament member confirmed that the European Union can and will lend a helping hand politically and in terms of economic recovery, noting the role he played in lifting the embargo on Libyan oil, claiming that “More oil had been produced in these last months then it had been since 2011”.

The meeting also included an exchange of ideas regardings the case of the Italian fisherman kidnapped in Benghazi and ways to resolve it.

The virtual session concluded with friendly invitations from both parties to come to the capital of Libya, Tripoli and Brussels, considered the de facto capital of the European Union, to discuss future endeavours and cooperation.