Malian forces conduct aerial operations targeting militant positions

BY Libyan Express
Mali army reports coordinated strikes on armed group locations

The Malian army said it conducted successful airstrikes against positions held by armed groups in several parts of the country.

In a statement released on Thursday, seen by Libyan Express, the military said its air force carried out an operation on Wednesday during an aerial surveillance mission that targeted a vehicle carrying members of armed groups operating near the city of Timbuktu. The army said the operation was “successfully dealt with.”

The statement also reported the completion of an aerial support mission for a convoy of tanker trucks along the Kadian–Bougouni–Kadian axis.

The strikes reportedly hit armed group positions east of Kolondiéba, north of Mina within the Kolondiéba district, as well as northeast of Wacoro and southwest of Kolondiéba.

