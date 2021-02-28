Malta to reopen Libyan consulate and commence issuing visas

Libya’s Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debiba held a meeting with Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Evarist Bartolo to discuss bilateral relations between their respective government and ongoing developments in Libya.

According to a statement issued by the Maltese government, the meeting was a very positive one that addressed beneficial changes to come that include reopening the Maltese consulate and embassy in Libya, the issues of visas and residency permits to Libyans.

The statement added that Prime Minister Debaiba acknowledged that Malta has always been considered a valuable alley to Libya and that the Libyan people consider their Maltese counterparts as friends, adding that in this crucial time of change in Libya he hopes that Malta will continue to offer its support.

The newly appointed PM also added that the resumption of flights between Libya and Malta is of great importance, the statement noted that the issue is currently being addressed and that the EU authorities will guide the process to resuming flights regularly between the two nations.

The statement also added that the two discussed steps needed to release seized Libyan dinars by Malta, with Minister Bartolo explaining that his government is more than willing to hand over the currency once the UN approves it and the money is returning to the rightful hands of the united financial institution for the benefit of all Libyans.

The Maltese Minister emphasised that Malta is constantly working in tandem with the EU and UNSMIL to unite the Libyan people in peace and return their sovereignty over their homeland.

The Libyan PM following the meeting stated that he would be inviting the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela to Libya as soon as the Government of National Unity is confirmed by the Parliament.