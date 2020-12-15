Malta to work with the new government to combat illegal Immigration

Maltese president George Vella expressed his government’s hope that a new executive authority in Libya would prioritize the issue of increasing levels of illegal immigration to Europe.

On Malta’s Republic Day, the president expressed his support for the positive developments in Libya in terms of the political dialogue forum, ceasefire agreement and the resumption of oil production in aim to finally reestablish stability in Libya.

The president also said that he does not see a close end in sight to the growing phenomenon of illegal immigration, hoping that a newly elected government of Libya will make the effort needed to stop human traffickers.

Recently an agreement was reached between Libya and Malta to finance the Libyan coastguard to combat the flood of illegal immigrants to Europe.

On the other hand, the Director of the European Regional Office at Amnesty International, Nils Muiznieks stated that “No one should be returned to Libya, due to the extremely serious and well-documented human rights violations there.” Warning Malta cooperating with the GNA to take people back to Libya makes it complicit in the violations of human rights.