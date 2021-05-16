Marked improvement in electricity despite continuing wire thefts

After years of repeated outages, there has been a significant increase and stability in electricity. During the second day of Eid al-Fitr, there was no load-shedding in the west and south, according to Libya’s General Electric Company’s (GECOL) most recent load-shedding statement. The eastern region is is relatively stable and there are no hours for scheduled outages.

The new development comes as electricity wires continue to be stolen, with the GECOL reporting two days ago that 450 meters of wire had been stolen in the Najila region south of Junzor, resulting in power outages on a number of homes on Wednesday.

The thefts also included high-pressure wires on the Coast Department Distribution Service’s 650-meter 30-digit Al-Saboon line, as well as trespassing on the 30-Aljamal Zayat line, according to GECOL. A low-pressure 95 cable was also stolen 17 meters on the Tahadei line of the Tripoli Distribution Department’s El Karimia Distribution Service.

With the reported thefts and recent improvement, citizens’ concerns about interruptions or complete darkness remain, with the eastern region recently experiencing complete darkness several times, which was condemned by the head of the Government of National Unity, Abdelhamid Dabeiba, as a “unjustified” and “active” interruption, announcing that a file in this regard had been submitted to the Attorney-General.

Due to lack of funds, civil conflicts and the continued robbery of electrical wires in the grid, Libya continues to struggle with shortages in electricity, which are increased during the summer due to the overload of usage by the public, leaving homes across the nation without electricity for 12-16 hours a day.

Libya’s Prime Minister announced during his first address that fixing the country’s electricity crisis will be one of his top priority, vowing to fix the issue within six months of his confirmation.