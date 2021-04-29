MEE Journalist wins Amnesty International Award for reporting on Tarhuna’s mass graves

Daniel Hilton of Middle East Eye has received an Amnesty International UK Media Award for his reporting on Libyan mass graves and other civil war massacres.

Hilton is the first English-language journalist to visit Tarhuna, where authorities are investigating numerous civilian murders committed during the conflict.

The report, which was released in September of last year, details the various atrocities perpetrated in Tarhuna by Kaniyat militias, and the effects of the senseless brutality, which left many families with missing loved ones who were later discovered buried in unmarked mass graves.

Hilton said the situation in Libya should not be overlooked when accepting the award via video at the online ceremony, and he called for further media coverage of what happened in Tahruna because he ‘just scratched the surface’ of what occurred in the city.

During his reporting, Hilton conducted interviews with torture survivors, wrote about the involvement of Russian mercenaries in massacres, and investigated the issue of booby-trapped homes in Tripoli, which authorities claim have killed and maimed residents returning to the area after the war ended.

Over 20 mass graves containing more than 300 bodies have been discovered in Tarhuna since the defeat of Haftar’s forces in the country’s recent conflict.