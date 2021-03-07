Members of Parliament begin arriving in Sirte for Tomorrow’s crucial vote of confidence session

Members of Libya’s reunified House of Representative have begun arriving in the city of Sirte for tomorrow’s session to grant Libya’s new executive authority their vote of confidence.

According to reports, over 40 members of the parliament have already arrived in Sirte, including the speaker of the house, Aguila Saleh.

Libya’s designate Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba yesterday submitted his final list of cabinet members for confirmation by the parliament. While the official list has yet to be released, there have been many leaks that state the lists consists of 27 ministers, 6 state ministers and 2 deputies.

The PM is also expected to arrive in the city of Sirte tomorrow for the vote of confidence session.

In relevant news, rumours of bribery and corruption have plagued Libya’s incoming government as leaked reports allegedly claim that supporters of Libya’s new PM resorted to bribing members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis for their votes.

As a result, at least 42 members of Libya’s House of Representatives have called to postpone tomorrow’s vital parliamentary session until the findings of the UN investigations are brought before the security council on 15 March.

While the United Nations has yet to comment on the possible delay of the parliamentary session, it has consistently called for the House of Representatives to confirm Libya’s new government so that preparations can commence on the country’s national elections set to take place in December of this year.

If Libya’s interim government fails to gain confirmation from the house of representatives by the assigned deadline of 19 March, the vote of confidence will then go to members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.