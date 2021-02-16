Menfi and Saleh discuss the formation of a new government

Newly elected head of the Presidency Council, Mohammed Al-Menfi held a meeting with the speaker for Tobruk based house of representatives Aguila Saleh to discuss the upcoming vote of confidence by the parliament and the formation of a new government.

Al-Menfi is currently on a tour of Libyan cities to meet with Parliament members and speak with the Libyan people about the upcoming elections and the plans for a better more secure future for the country.

Yesterday he paid a visit to the city of Al-Bayda where he met with several members of the parliament and city officials to discuss upcoming changes.

Before that, he also visited his hometown of Tobruk and Benghazi.

During his visit to Benghazi, Menfi met with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and announced that the appointment of the new interim government will mark a new beginning to Libya, a journey of work for the sake of the nation, its unity, and its territorial integrity and the reunification of our people throughout Libya.

In Tobruk, he gave a speech vowing to advance the national elections as planned and reunify the country’s public and military establishments.

Al-Menfi was elected interim head of council earlier this month by a vote conducted in Geneva by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Musa Al-Koni, Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi as his deputies and Abdul Hamid Debaiba as Prime Minister.