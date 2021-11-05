Lifestyle

Microsoft joins Facebook.. integrates Metaverse into its software

BY Libyan Express
Microsoft Joins Facebook’s Metaverse

Microsoft is jumping into Facebook’s “Metaverse” bandwagon to roll out Mesh for Teams in the first half of 2022, which aims to bring mixed reality into the video calling platform.

Microsoft is looking to adapt Teams, which has 250 million monthly active users, as the gateway to the new Metaverse. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at the event:

“As the digital and physical worlds come together, we are creating an entirely new platform layer, which is the metaverse. We’re bringing people, places and things together with the digital world in both the consumer space, as well as in the enterprise,”

Microsoft Mish will have some of Teams features including Together mode and Presenter mode that make remote and hybrid meetings more collaborative and immersive, according to Jeff Teper, a Microsoft corporate Vice President.

Once available, Mish will allow employees to interact and collaborate in 3D digital avatars in offices, or on shop floors just like they are in a real workplace.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Lifestyle

TikTok founder Zhang Yiming steps down

Lifestyle

Legendary Syrian singer ‘Sabah Fakhri’ dies at 88

Lifestyle

How to cook Libyan Imbakbaka easy

Lifestyle

Ferrero SpA accused of exploiting hazelnut pickers

Submit a Correction

For: Microsoft joins Facebook.. integrates Metaverse into its software

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.