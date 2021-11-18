World

Migrants remain stuck at Belarus-Poland border in the forest

Groups of migrants, including children, attempt to enter Poland from time to time

BY Libyan Express

Migrants remain trapped at Belarus-Poland border in freezing weather. [Photo: AFP]
Thousands of migrants continue to wait in the freezing cold at camps they set up on the border between Belarus and Poland in the hope of crossing into the EU. 

Along the border just west of the Belarusian city of Grodno, migrants who came with visas from Iraq languish in the camps and logistics centers at the border crossing point.

Some of the migrant groups, which include women and children, make attempts to enter Polish territory from time to time.

According to the Belarusian State Border Committee, Lithuanian border guards made a brutal attempt early Wednesday to push Iraqi citizens back into Belarusian territory in the Klevitsa border area.

Footage shows the border guards severely beating a migrant lying on the ground and then setting a dog on him. The dog bit his leg and started tearing apart his sleeping bag, the committee added.

According to the European Union, Belarus reaches out to potential travelers through seemingly official channels, including diplomatic missions and travel agencies, and invites them to Belarus by offering visas. They are then allegedly guided to the EU border.

NATO and the EU consider Belarus’ approach towards migrants a hybrid attack meant to destabilize and undermine security in European countries through non-military means.

The EU countries bordering Belarus – Lithuania, Latvia and Poland – have reported a dramatically growing number of irregular crossings since August.

Over 8,000 people have tried to enter the bloc via the Belarus-EU border so far this year, up sharply from just 150 last year.

At least 2,000 people, including women and children, have been stuck in the Belarusian-Polish border area in dire conditions over the last week.​​​​​​​

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
World

UAE secretly bought Israeli Spyware

World

Israeli Defence Minister visits Morocco to sign security cooperation agreements

World

Tunisians protest against President Saied near Suspended Parliament

World

Qatar FM calls to halt normalisation with Syria’s Al-Assad

Submit a Correction

For: Migrants remain stuck at Belarus-Poland border in the forest

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.