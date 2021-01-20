Libya

Military Commanders amongst the victims of an explosion in Tripoli

An ammunition warehouse explosion killed three people and injured five others in the town of Janzur

BY Libyan Express

Authorities have yet to identify reasons for the explosions. [Photo: Internet] 
An ammunition storage facility exploded in Tripoli last night, killing three people and wounding another five at the Naval Acadamy, in the town of Janzur.

Among the deceased are two senior GNA military commanders, brigadier General Ahmed Ayoub, and the commander of the Naval College, Brigadier General Salem Abu Salah, the third person killed in the explosion has yet to be identified.

A naval officer by the name of Ali Al-Khaldi told news sources that the explosion took place just a few hours after the visit of the GNA’s Chief of Staff, Mohamed Al-Haddad to the Naval Acadamy.

Sources on the scene reported that the explosion was so violent that it caused another fire in the Tawergha Camp for Displaced Persons. Civil Defense Unites and firefighters rushed to extinguish the fires and rescue people in the Acadamy and the camp.

Reasons behind the overnight blaze at the Academy’s ammunition warehouse are not yet clear.

