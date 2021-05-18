Libya

Minister for Foreign Affairs calls for the return of UN agencies to Libya

In a discussion with the UN Secretary-Genera, Libya's Foreign Minister discusses latest developments on national and international issues

BY Libyan Express

The Minister reiterated the importance of focusing international efforts to bringing an end to the Palestinian crisis.  [Photo: AFP]
In a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Government of National Unity, Najla A-Mangoush, addressed local and regional updates.

During a phone conversation, the parties addressed the latest developments in Libya, including the road map’s implementation, UN support for the ceasefire, implementation of the Joint Military Commission’s results, assistance in disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration projects, and security sector reform.

The Palestinian crisis and continuing attacks on civilians in Gaza by occupation forces, were at the forefront of the Minister’s discussions with the Secretary-General on regional issues.

The Minister urged Guterres to encourage all UN agencies to return to Libya, noting that there is no need to operate remotely and that such a move will send a clear positive message from the UN to the rest of the world that Libya is on the path to recovery and prosperity.

During the phone call, Al-Mangoush outlined that Libya needed more humanitarian assistance from UN agencies for remote cities, especially in the south.

