Minister of Health: All Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Libya are safe and effective

The GNU's Minister of Health reassures the Libyan people that all vaccines being distributed are safe and effective in combatting the spread of the virus

Libya recently began distributed the Chinese virus delivered to the country through a donation from Turkey. [Photo: MoH]
According to the Minister of Health of the Government of National Unity, Ali Al-Zanati, all Covid-19 vaccines delivered to Libya are safe and effective in combatting the spread of the virus and keeping Libyans safe. 

Covid-19 vaccines administered to Libya differ in effectiveness, but they are all safe and internationally licensed, according to Zanati. He also stated that five or six forms of Covid-19 are planned to be distributed in Libya, with some needing two doses with varying time lags.

The Minister, speaking at a seminar on the outbreak and vaccination doses, urged people to sign up for the vaccination dose program as soon as possible, “since the vaccine, with its mild risks, is safer than corona.”

He clarified that vaccines, like all drugs, have side effects, beginning with redness, low swelling, high fever, headaches, and possibly a feeling of weakness and fatigue after the jab.

Many of these complications, according to the Minister, are the result of the body’s reaction to this vaccine, as antibodies are produced and travel about constantly inside the human body and immune system, causing these varying emotional and side effects from vaccine to vaccine.

Vaccines, whether manufactured by AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Moderna, or Pfizer, as well as Chinese vaccines, are generally safe, according to the Minister of Health.

The Minister cited the case in France in which six people were given the AstraZeneca vaccine and suffered a stroke, claiming that after testing the samples, the cause was discovered to be unrelated to the vaccine and instead to cases of clotting drugs.

