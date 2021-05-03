Minister of Justice asserts that unlawfully arrested inmates will be held in detention centers

In the presence of the Secretary-General of the National Commission for International Humanitarian Law, the Minister of Justice of the Government of National Unity, Halima Ibrahim Abdurrahman, welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Libya, Giuseppe Buccino.

The meeting started with the Ambassador expressing his government’s desire to work for the mutual good of both nations. As conveyed by the Ministry’s information office, the Ambassador also voiced his pleasure at the meeting and his determination to hear the Minister’s vision on the progress of the Ministry’s work, human rights concerns, and illegal migration.

The Minister greeted the Ambassador and praised the strength of the two countries relations and cooperation. The Ministry placed a high value on the issue of human rights.

The Minister also emphasized that the illegal migration issue required a comprehensive approach involving states of origin, transit, and destination, as well as the development of job opportunities for African youth in their home countries to reduce irregular migration.

Both sides emphasized the importance of enforcing the Treaty of Friendship with Italy, as well as the European Union Border Management Assistance Mission (EUPM) and its technical support programs for the Ministry and its affiliates.