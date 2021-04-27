Libya

Minister of Justice cooperating with the EU Mission to strengthen Libya’s justice system

GNU's Minister of Justice meets with head of the EU's Mission to Libya to discuss several key aspects of cooperation

BY Libyan Express

The Minister spoke highly of the Mission’s support to the Libyan justice system that was based on the MoE signed between the Ministry and the Mission in 2018. [Photo: Ministry of Justice]
Minister of Justice of the Unity Government, Halima Abdurrahman, received the Head of Mission of the EU Border Assistance Mission (EUBAM) in Libya, Natalina Cea and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Director of the Department of Relations and Cooperation and the Head of the International Cooperation Section of the Ministry.

The Minister praised the Mission’s efforts in developing the capacity of the justice system and its auxiliaries, according to the Ministry of Justice Information Office, based on a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry and the European Union Mission in 2018, which contributed to the involvement of members of the judiciary in the Mission’s programs and activities.

The Minister emphasized the importance of continuing this collaboration by referring to the Ministry’s goals in line with the current phase’s requirements, thereby reinforcing and consolidating the principle of Libyan judiciary authority over its territories as part of national sovereignty.

The Minister noted the country’s current needs with regard to the Department of Illegal Migration’s register, which is being prepared by the Government of National Unity, as well as the readiness of national cadres of judges and workers for the electoral eligibility process on December 24, 2021.

The Head of Mission praised the Ministry of Justice’s level of collaboration and teamwork and gave a summary of the operations carried out for the Ministry and its affiliates, emphasizing the Mission’s readiness to undertake any events, programs, or initiatives that would fulfil the needs of the Ministry and the Libyan judiciary.

It was decided at the end of the meeting to schedule further consultations and discussions in order to devise a plan of initiatives and services in line with the Ministry’s goals.

