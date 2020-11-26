Ministry Of Education: Mistakes will not be tolerated

The Minister of Education, Dr Mohamed Amari Zayed, stated that he will not tolerate mistakes from anyone in the education sector regardless of their degree of functionality.

On Wednesday, the media office for the Ministry of Education said that Dr Zayed confirmed that he will personally follow up on forming an impartial investigation committee dedicated to addressing the errors and mistakes made by anyone in the education sector, stressing that they will have a zero-tolerance policy to anyone responsible for mistakes made concerning the student’s rights.

The minister also pointed out that the role of Ministry this year in the implementation of preparatory final exams was limited to printing and corrections only, which was unprecedented for the ministry.

He also added that any questions mistakenly added in any way will be stricken from the exams and the full grade will be granted to the student, telling students everywhere not to worry because their futures are in honest and responsible hands.

The minister reassured all students and parents alike that everyone will receive the grade have they have worked for, that their rights as students will be preserved and protected and will not be lost or toyed with.