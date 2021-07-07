Libya

Ministry of Finance transfers July salaries to the Central Bank of Libya

The Government of National Unity's Ministry of Finance announced today the transfer of July's salaries to the Central Bank for delivery to the public

BY Libyan Express

[Photo: Social Media]
The Government of National Unity’s Ministry of Finance announced the transfer of July salaries to the Central Bank of Libya.

The Ministry of Finance of the Government of National Unity stated today that the July salaries for all sectors financed by the Treasury have been transferred to the Central Bank of Libya for completion of the procedures for delivery to the authorities concerned.

The announcement by the Ministry of the current month’s salary transfer to the CBL comes at a time that the country’s economy is at a standstill as that the House of Representatives rejected the proposed national budget for the fifth time.

