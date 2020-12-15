Libya

Ministry of Interior aims to integrate rebel forces into security institutions

The efforts will include training rebel forces so they are able to join the country's security establishment

BY Libyan Express

Integration committee holds its second meeting to discuss ways of merging rebel forces into security institutions. [Photo: Ministry of Interior]
The Ministry of Interior for the Government of National Accords (GNA) in a new attempt aims to integrate rebel forces into governmental security institutions.

The second meeting of the committee for merging the forces supporting the Ministry of Interior took place this Monday, with the axes leaders in the Western region, headed by Brigadier Abdul Nasser Al-Tef and with the attendance of all the committee members.

The meeting comes at the instructions of the Minister of Interior Fathi Bashagha in an effort to combine rebel forces into security services and strengthen the country’s security institutions.

During the meeting, plans and mechanisms were discussed for the integration of rebel forces into the security establishment through training and qualifying them to be integrated into official security work to build a strong security institution that is able to perform its duties and preserve the security and the prestige of the state.

