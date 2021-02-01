Libya

Ministry of justice asks families to identify exhumed bodies in mass graves

After the identification of ten more bodies in Tarhuna's mass graves, the ministry of justice has called for families to come forward with details about missing loved ones

BY Libyan Express

After the end of the recent war Libya, mass graves with bodies of civilians and missing persons were discovered in Tarhuna. [Photo: RUETERS]
The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Justice has called for families in Tarhuna to come forward with information about missing family members to identify the bodies that continue to be discovered in the mass graves.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Ministry asked the families to fill out the forms describing their loved ones’ clothes, bodies, special marks and items they have had on them to help forensic teams and Corner’s office identify the remaining unknown individuals.

They directed the families to go to the headquarters of the mass grave committee of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Analysis from Sunday, 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, 7:00 pm, 7 days a week.

This comes after the recognition of ten more bodies in Tarhuna’s mass graves earlier in the week, the deceased leaving behind 10 widows and 36 orphaned children.

Tarhuna’s mass graves have been called a crime against humanity and several international governments and human rights bodies have condemned the acts of terrorism and war crimes that occurred in the city.

The Government of National Accord has called for an international investigation into the graves and the war crimes that resulted in the murder and burial of hundreds of civilians.

