Tarhuna opens a training centre to support job seekers

A training center meant to support job seekers, women and people with disabilities opened in Tarhuna on international women's day

BY Libyan Express

The centre is set to provide job seekers, women and the disabled with the training they need to support themselves. [Photo: Internet]
Libya’s Minister of Labour Mahdi Al-Amin made a trip to Tarhuna this week to open a training centre in the city meant to support job seekers, women and people with disabilities.

In a speech commemorating the occasion, the Minister welcomed and encouraged women on their international day which happened to coincide with the event, commanding the progressive efforts of Libyan women everywhere.

He also added that the centre will aim to provide all those that come to it with the necessary skills and training to gain employment and support themselves.

The opening ceremony also included the city’s members of parliament, the mayor and the head of the Women Empowerment Office in the Presidential Council, and the Director of the Human Resources Office.

