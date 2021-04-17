Ministry of Justice to resume issuing passports after halting the process due to the pandemic

Libya’s Ministry of Justice announced that the process of using passports to Libyans will resume after the Passports Department put a halt on operation due to the Coronavirus pandemic as a part of the government’s protective measures against the virus.

The Ministry announced in a press briefing today people wishing to obtain passports should begin the process by submitting the correct forms, noting that the fees for a first-time passport will be 50 Libyan Dinars while the issues of a replacement will be 300 Libyan dinars.

Libyan citizens being able to obtain passports and reissue replacement is a step in the right direction as the country continues to restore its international relations with the rest of the world.

France recently reopened their embassy in Tripoli, followed closely by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reopening Greece’s embassy in Libya just a week ago after a six-year hiatus.

Italy’s embassy continues to operate in Tripoli despite difficult circumstances while Germany, Malta and Russia have all expressed their intentions to reopen their embassies in the North African nation within the foreseeable future.