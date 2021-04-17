Libya

Ministry of Justice to resume issuing passports after halting the process due to the pandemic

The Passports Department of the GNU's Ministry of Justice finally resumes the operations of issuing passports

BY Libyan Express

The halt on passport issuing to Libyans was a result of the coronavirus pandemic. [Photo: MoJ]
Libya’s Ministry of Justice announced that the process of using passports to Libyans will resume after the Passports Department put a halt on operation due to the Coronavirus pandemic as a part of the government’s protective measures against the virus. 

The Ministry announced in a press briefing today people wishing to obtain passports should begin the process by submitting the correct forms, noting that the fees for a first-time passport will be 50 Libyan Dinars while the issues of a replacement will be 300 Libyan dinars.

Libyan citizens being able to obtain passports and reissue replacement is a step in the right direction as the country continues to restore its international relations with the rest of the world.

France recently reopened their embassy in Tripoli, followed closely by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reopening Greece’s embassy in Libya just a week ago after a six-year hiatus.

Italy’s embassy continues to operate in Tripoli despite difficult circumstances while Germany, Malta and Russia have all expressed their intentions to reopen their embassies in the North African nation within the foreseeable future.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Libya launches its national vaccination campaign against Covid-19

Libya

PC welcomes Security Council decision to deploy ceasefire monitors in Libya

Libya

Russian Defence seeks to restore military cooperation with Libya

Libya

The 444th Combat Brigade shuts down 11 militia headquarters in Tripoli

Submit a Correction

For: Ministry of Justice to resume issuing passports after halting the process due to the pandemic

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.